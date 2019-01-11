CONROE, Texas — A KHOU 11 viewer shared video from Halloween night that shows an irritating offense caught on camera.

Two teens, one wearing a necktie but no shirt, ran up to a front porch and took all of the candy and then ran away. To make it even worse, they took the bowls, too.

It happened in the Glen Eagles subdivision in Conroe.

Looks like both of these teens went for the trick AND treat on Thursday night. Some Facebook followers were offended by the act.

Faith asked, "Who raised those kids?"

Others, however, dismissed the act and said "kids will be kids."

