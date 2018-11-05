A Friendswood man took drastic measures to get General Motors to hear his complaint about his truck: spray paint.

There are no two ways about it, Greg Upchurch did a terrible job spray painting his $60,000 2016 Sierra Denali.

“It was my first attempt at graffiti,” joked Upchurch. “I didn’t do very well”

Huge red letters are scrunched down every panel of the driver’s side that read, “my next truck will be a Ford.”

Upchurch says not long after he bought his truck, he started noticing transmission problems that makes his car bump and clank. He says that even after several visits to the dealership his truck still has issues.

By phone, the dealership told KHOU that Upchurch’s complaints are “common characteristics” of this model and that there’s nothing wrong with the transmission – it’s just how it runs.

However, GM has created program updates to improve the trucks shift pattern, all of which Upchurch has had.

“I don’t regret doing it. I wasn’t going to settle with, 'there is nothing else they can do, this is it.' And so, I said, I have to do something to get your attention.”

So he spray painted his truck and has received plenty of attention on the roads.

“People are hanging out their windows with cellphones! I felt like I was in President Trump‘s motorcade or something and the paparazzi was after me.”

Upchurch says his dealership, whom he didn’t want named, has been helpful through it all.

“I have a wonderful dealer but they can only go as far as what General Motors says they can,” he says.

On Thursday Upchurch says he was contacted by GM and they are trying to come to an agreement on a solution.

