FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 15-year-old boy was fatally struck in the head by a boat propeller in the Florida Keys on Sunday after he fell overboard when his father lost his balance and accidentally hit the throttle.

A report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on the accident said Jason Schreyer, 48, was piloting a 25-foot Dorado watercraft that was adrift about three miles north of Cudjoe Key in the Kemp Channel of the Lower Keys when he lost his balance and fell on the throttle.

The craft suddenly lurched forward, the report said, causing Hayden Schreyer, his son, to fall overboard and be struck by the propeller.

The accident caused fatal head and body trauma to Hayden Schreyer. Jason Schreyer suffered a broken tibia.

Six others aboard the craft were not hurt.

Hayden Schreyer was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island where he was pronounced dead.

Loved ones remember the teen known as Blueberry

Hayden Schreyer was known as a quiet but funny 15-year-old who loved fishing, gardening and 4-H activities.

Schreyer's family, friends and schoolmates took to social media to pray, offer comfort and positive observations about the teen who was known to them as Blueberry.

"He had a great personality," said Cathy Suggs, a Lee County 4-H official. "He was a nice kid. Hard working. If you got to know him, he was funny."

A group of Riverside High School students wore blue to school this week to remember their friend nicknamed "Blueberry," said Sally Gulmy, a 4-H leader whose daughter knew Schreyer well. Schreyer was a sophomore.

His nickname came about, Gulmy said, because he often wore a blue fishing shirt to school. One day a friend called him "Blueberry" and the name stuck, something she said Schreyer was proud of.

A GoFundMe account created Sunday has already raised over $9,000 and drew words of sympathy and shock at the teen's fatal accident.

Gulmy said Hayden took part in a collection of sneakers and socks for a boy's home in Punta Gorda, helped pack goody boxes for U.S. servicemen overseas and collected blankets for local children.

"He was a super nice kid," she said. "He was always helping others."

