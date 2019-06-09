Up to four inches of hail blanketed parts of Interstate 70 Friday afternoon as a fast-moving storm headed from the mountains to the Denver metro area.

The storm and ensuing hail led to a closure of the I-70 off-ramp to US 6.

In a tweet, Colorado State Patrol said this was due to a mudslide at the top of Clear Creek Canyon.

Much of the hail was seen in the area of Floyd Hill.

Here are some images of the busy highway in wake of this rare storm. Notice the waterfalls coming down the rock walls in the video above.

