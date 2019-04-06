HOUSTON — A drunk driving suspect hit a parked car and two mailboxes before she was pulled over, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

A witness saw the whole thing and called police.

Precinct 4 deputies spotted Kristen Brown in the 13700 block of North Eldridge. They say she was driving on rims when they pulled her over.

Herman said Brown displayed “several signs of intoxication” and failed field sobriety tests.

Brown, 24, was arrested and charged with DWI.

Her bond was set at $100.

