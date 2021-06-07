Driver crashes into SW Houston community pool, ditches car, Precinct 5 says

Witnesses said the soaking wet driver got out of the car and took off on foot, leaving his Mazda behind.

HOUSTON — It was 3 a.m. on the 4th of July when things went south for the driver of a silver Mazda.

He lost control of the car, crashed through a fence and landed in a community pool in southwest Houston, according to Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap's office.

Witnesses said the driver got out and ditched the car in the Windchase Westwind North pool on Shadow Trail Drive. They said he didn't appear to be hurt when he ran off.

The pool, on the other hand, was badly damaged and will be closed indefinitely.

Pieces of the fence and several tables from the pool's patio also ended up in the water.

Precinct 5 investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the crash and who is responsible for it.

The neighborhood kiddos who can't use the pool now probably want to know the same thing.