LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. — A colon cancer survivor on his way to get his last round of chemo treatment, now has some extra cash to spend on himself. Ronnie Foster told NC Education Lottery officials while on his way to the hospital, he stopped at the Short Stop in Lenior County and bought a Win It All scratch-off ticket.

“I bought a $1 ticket and won $5,” Foster said. “I decided to trade it in for a $5 ticket. At the last second, I decided to buy two tickets instead of one. Foster said he scratched the first ticket and didn’t win anything, and when he scratched the second one--“I saw all those zeroes and I froze,” Foster said.

“I didn’t believe it until I gave it to the clerk at the counter to scan. When it showed, ‘Go to lottery headquarters,’ I started shaking. I couldn’t believe it.”

Foster is a retired Department of Transportation worker and says he plans to use some of the money to pay his medical bills and save for the future. Although he says his insurance is good, Foster says there is still some cost and this will make it " a whole lot easier."

Foster claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.

