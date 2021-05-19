The trail way is not meant for vehicles.

HOUSTON — Houston police responded to reports of a car in the water along White Oak Bayou early Wednesday not far from downtown.

Video shared by Storm Chaser @PastorJaimeG showed a small gray sedan in a few feet of water along the bayou.

The vehicle was stopped in the middle of a tight turn, completely blocking the hike and bike trail at Hogan. The trail was already closed because of high water.

Some viewers pointed out that area of the trail is only really accessible from the nearby UH-Downtown parking lot. The trail, of course, is not meant for vehicles.

Heavy rainfall in recent days as caused the bayou's water level to climb, covering the trail way, but it is still technically within its banks. Nearby roads and parking lots are not impacted.