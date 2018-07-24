PEARLAND — If you're seeing creepy webs on your trees, you're not alone. It's probably just bark lice. Not to worry, it's not going to send your kids home early from summer camp with an itchy scalp. They are actually not even, "lice", but a tiny bug that's size probably earned its name.

This small insect eats only fungus growing in crevices of tree bark so it's not even considered a pest.

It does cast a strange web, making a tree's truck or large limbs looks almost silken, if not ghostly.

These harmless bugs arguably benefit your tree, ridding it of other harmful elements. But if you find the webs unsightly, a garden house or pressure washer will do the trick without need for pesticides.

Otherwise, let nature's tree cleanup crew do their job and a month later, they'll eat their own web, leaving a clean tree behind. (Note: these are not web worms or tent caterpillars -- and are common in this part of Texas around the middle of summer.)

