ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Edgecombe County deputies busted a man suspected of stealing crops near Rocky Mount. The suspect had a hand in his own capture, according to the sheriff's office.

Officers responded to a theft report on Highway 97, Friday, and found the suspect stuck in a field. He had a truck loaded with stolen watermelons, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office.

Michael Anthony Bryant is charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $500 bond,deputies confirm.

