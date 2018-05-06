A video on Facebook is now going viral after an Amazon worker was caught on camera fulfilling a 'strange' request.

The video, posted by Vanessa O'Shea, shows an Amazon worker walking up to the door of a home to drop off a package... but before he leaves the package he reads the mat.

"Please hide packages from husband."

So the worker does just that... and O'Shea caught the now viral moment on her doorbell cam. According to News4Jax, the employee hid the package behind one of their chairs outside.

O'Shea is now looking to find that Amazon worker!

