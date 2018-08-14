An 87-year-old woman was tased, arrested and charged with trespassing after picking weeds in the yard of a Boys and Girls Club in Chatsworth, Georgia.

Police responded to a call on Friday, August 10 of a woman walking on the property with a knife.

Two officers with the Chatsworth Police Department responded, as well as Police Chief Josh Etheridge. When they found the woman in the yard with a kitchen knife, they drew their weapons and told the her to drop the weapon. She did not. Eventually, an officer used his taser to subdue the woman and handcuff her.

A family member arrived at the scene and identified herself as the suspect’s daughter-in-law. She said the woman was Martha Al-Bishara and frequently wanders the area picking dandelions. She also said Al-Bishara has a dementia and does not speak English.

The Boys and Girls Club said it had asked Al-Bishara several times, in her native language, to not be on the grounds of the club.

Al-Bishara was charged with criminal trespass and obstruction of an officer.

