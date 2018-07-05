This week will be the warmest week of the year.

Temperatures in the 90's with the relative humidity increasing. But what may surprise you even more is we are right on track. On average we reach our first 90 degree temperature May 7 (and here we are).

If you thought yesterday (Sunday) was warm with a high of 87 today will be warmer. And so will Tuesday and Wednesday. Pool days ahead! With highs in the 90s and lots of that sunshine you'll want to think of ways to keep cool

Quick warm-up today with mid to upper 80's by lunchtime and highs around 90 degrees.

This week is dry but going to be warm... hot... so make sure you're staying hydrated with the sunscreen on. It is that time of the year- the heat can sneak up quick!

