I can tell you first thing as mom- it is hard to think of ways to keep cool and get your kids out of the house. My son LOVES to get outside and play. He gets so excited- however with the extreme heat it gets harder and harder every day to let him go outside so I know he can keep cool. We don't have a pool but it is easy to set up water activities (very simple) to try to keep cool and have some fun!

Sunsceen is key and a hat too! It's hard to stay on top of it every day with this heat but I know the kiddos will thank us in the future!

And of course sun glasses! That keeps you protected and feeling cool haha. Happy summer days friends!

© 2018 KHOU