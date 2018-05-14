Temperatures are above average for this time of the year. Almost record breaking over the next couple of days. Today I'm forecasting a high of 91 degrees and the record set in 1995 is 93 degrees. So not far from records but I am expecting them to stay just a hair below.

As we head towards the middle of the week temperatures climb to the mid 90's. And honestly I am being really conservative with those numbers. I could have easily popped in upper 80's by Thursday. This will be the hottest week that we have had!

Try to take it easy out there. The heat can really sneak up on you quickly! Drink lots of water!!

