Well... hate to break it to you the heat is here. Just "click-bate" with the cold front haha! If anything enjoy today while the humidity is lower and still bearable.

With all of this sunshine we have another air quality alert- I'm not just talking about pollen. With abundant sunshine and calm winds you may see a thin layer of haze this afternoon. If you have asthma or emphysema you probably want to stay in doors with the air conditioning on.

It usually is the worst from 4-7pm and that is also when we reach our high temperature of the day.

In this case that will be a high of 92 degrees. We aren't breaking records. Our record today is 96 degrees. But we are slightly above average.

No major changes this week. High pressure in control means lack of rain and a whole lot of that sunshine.

