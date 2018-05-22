Cool shot (yesterday) of clouds building as the thunderstorms started to grow. It doesn't take much for daytime heating to warm the atmosphere to give those storms the fuel they need. Bottom line... grab the umbrella to be on the safe side. And be prepared to use the windshield wipers. Some of the storms can make for blinding, heavy downpours, lightning, and strong gusty winds.

A few streamer showers developed early- but the best threat will be after lunch and before the sun sets.

Notice the coverage amount expected this afternoon. So everyone will see the chance for a few showers to a few strong storms. That is what happened yesterday and I am expecting to push repeat today.

Notice rain chances in the forecast every day this week. Not enough rain that I think it will be an issue but enough that I want you to be prepared.

