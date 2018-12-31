HOUSTON -- The regular season ended Sunday and the Texans are gearing up for their first-round matchup Saturday against the Colts at NRG Stadium.

And while they’re getting ready for playoff football, we’re getting a look ahead at their opponents for next year, which teams they’ll play here and which they’re hitting the road to take on.

As for home games, aside from the Colts, Jaguars and Titans, Houston will welcome the Raiders, Broncos, Patriots, Falcons and Panthers to NRG.

RELATED: Texans playoff tickets on sale now

RELATED: Freebies you get when the Texans win

As for road games, they’ll take on their division rival Colts, Jags and Titans. They’ll also face the Chargers, Chiefs, Ravens, Buccaneers and Saints away from home.

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date. Download the KHOU News app now. Have a news tip? Email us or message us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2019 KHOU