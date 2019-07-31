BAYTOWN, Texas — If you were near the ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins Plant on Wednesday you either saw, heard, or smelled the explosion or fire.

The flames and dark smoke shooting from the refinery sparked fear in the community.

Irma Anez works for Turner Industries near the plant.

“We felt the shake. We felt it. And my foreman says, ‘C’mon let’s go, let’s go, let’s get out,’” Anez said.

She said she didn’t know what was happening.

“Everybody gets on their phones and realizes what’s actually going on,” she said.

Anez said her crew got out of the area they were working in..

“I myself carry a radio and there is announcements," Anez said. "It was one that said, ‘BOP, there’s a fire at BOP.’”

BOP stands for Baytown Olefins Plant.

The fire caused workers at the plant to evacuate.

Many of them tried to wait out the unknown by going under the little shade available.

Some workers who didn’t want to go on camera for fear of getting in trouble said they ran after seeing and hearing the explosion.

“We all need to make a living and this is a good way of staying above water," she said.

After a few hours they were let back in to get their cars.

Anez lives across the street from the plant and found a notice from her apartment letting her know of a voluntary shelter-in-place.

The shelter-in-place request has been lifted by the city of Baytown.

"It’s just something we live through," Anez said when asked if she's ever scared of what could happen working and living near a refinery. "We moved from The Valley to come to this. Especially to work and make a better life for us.”

At the moment some of those employees and contractors that we talked to don’t know if they’ll be able to go back to work Thursday.