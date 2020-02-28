KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A water main break on the UT campus has caused a hole on the Hill.

The break happened on Middle Drive between the Perkins, Ferris, and Science/Engineering buildings.

The road is closed but pedestrian access is still open.

Natural gas service to the Hill has been cut off for safety reasons.

Water was temporarily off in the Perkins and Ferris buildings but is back on.

The Daily Beacon This week on the Music Minute, host Miles Dickerson talks about Rush... 's album "Permanent Waves" as well as their song "Subdivisons" from their album "Signals." Check out Miles and the Music Minute every Friday for album reviews! Shot by Jitu Arcot Edited by Miles Dickerson

The second-floor handicap entrance to Science/Engineering has been washed out.

Crews hope to re-open the area as soon as possible.

For now, crews will patch the hole with a "temporary surface" until they can make permanent repairs over the summer.