New footage from a security camera shows a military plane crashing on a highway in Savannah Wednesday.

The video shows the military C-130 cargo plane nose-diving into the ground, followed by a large explosion.

So far, five people have been confirmed dead.

The Savannah Air National Guard Base said a U.S. C-130 "Hercules" cargo plane from Puerto Rico Air National Guard crashed at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport.

The plane was on a training mission.

The Governor of Puerto Rico released a statement expressing his condolences saying "While we are waiting for more information regarding this unfortunate accident, my thoughts and those of Beatriz are with the families of the crew. They will receive our support and that of the National Guard of Puerto Rico in this process."

