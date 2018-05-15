A man is facing disorderly conduct charges after running naked across the Alamo Plaza last week.

The bizarre incident happened the evening of May 6 in front of the city's most popular tourist attraction.

Surveillance video released on May 14 shows Hector Vincent Melero stripping his clothes under a tree before making a run for it in the buff.

He's seen pushing a roller cart across the plaza with women and children present.

Melero didn't get far as a Texas Ranger attempted to tackle him. He put up a fight and bystanders even had to help detain him.

The suspect told police he ran naked because a 'black man stole his wallet and tablet'.

To see the full video, click here (viewer discretion advised).

Melero was charged with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.

