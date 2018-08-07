Rescuers in northern Thailand on Sunday extracted at least four members of a youth soccer team from the cave where they had been trapped for more than two weeks, part of an ongoing operation to rescue the 12 boys and their coach, officials said.

Rescue efforts resumed Sunday evening after rescue teams replenished the supply of oxygen tanks along the route to ensure the safety of the journey, which takes several hours.

The boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach became stranded when they went exploring in the cave after a practice game. Monsoon flooding cut off their escape and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.

Narongsak Osottanakorn, who is in charge of the rescue mission, said Saturday conditions were currently "perfect," BBC News reports.

Watch CBSN Live below:

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved