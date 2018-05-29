Watch live raw video above or tap here

HOUSTON -- Houston police have their guns drawn on a suspect on Almeda at Old Spanish Trail after a chase ended in a crash at the intersection.

This is just south of the Texas Medical Center area.

"#HpdintheAir as our helicopter is assisting officers at the end of a vehicle pursuit at Almeda Rd and Old Spanish Trail. Officers trying to make contact with male suspect driver. Active scene. Please avoid the area. #hounews," the police department tweeted.

Check back for updates.

Warning: The video above is an uncensored, raw look at the scene

© 2018 KHOU