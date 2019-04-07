FORT MILL, S.C. — Firefighters have extinguished a massive fire outside two fireworks stores in Fort Mill.

The fire happened in a parking lot between the House of Fireworks and Davey Jones Fireworks on Highway 21 near I-77 and Carowinds. The fire appeared to spark in a storage unit between the stores.

According to Capt. Jeff Nash with Flint Hill Fire Department the fire began at around 5:45 a.m. and started in the Connex Storage containers. Nash said those containers had dozens of cardboard boxes holding fireworks.

Deputies confirmed the storage units where the fire started belonged to Davey Jones Fireworks. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries have been reported by fire officials. At this time there is no reason to believe any criminal intent behind the fire, fire officials confirm.

According to officials, because of all of the explosives, it took crews about 45 minutes to put out the fire. The fire brought down a power line so there are several businesses in the area without power.

NBC Charlotte's Billie Jean Shaw was at the store for an unrelated story when she saw smoke and flames. Workers at one of the stores called 911. Firefighters got there shortly and are working to contain the fire.

