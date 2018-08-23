The Houston Astros love the camera.

After a solo home run by Tyler White in the ninth inning that led the Astros to a 10-7 victory Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, White returned for a team celebration.

In the dugout, he and his teammates turned in unison and gave the camera an imposing staredown.

"We always give (Alex Bregman) a hard time for staring into the camera," Astros outfielder Tony Kemp told MLB.com. "It was just fitting for that moment right there, we were all kind of towards the camera. Sometimes you get wrapped up in how hard the game can be and it's nice to have a little fun right there. That will forever be the background on my phone."

"The Stare" started on Friday when Bregman hit a home run and gave the camera a staredown as he walked in its direction in the dugout.

The Astros may now have won the award for this season's best home run celebration.

