FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Funeral services have been announced for Fayetteville police officer Stephen Carr.

RELATED: 'The worst day in the history of the Fayetteville Police Department': Officer ambushed, killed in patrol car

The visitation for Officer Stephen Carr will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the University Baptist Church, located at 333 W, Maple St. in Fayetteville, Ark. It was last from 3 to 7 p.m.

The funeral service will be held Thursday,Dec. 12, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. at 1 p.m.

Both of these services are open to the public, and there will be more information to follow reference parking and accessibility.

The Fayetteville Police Department also wanted to take a moment to thank the out-pouring of support from citizens, the community, and supporters nationwide. The amount of support has been heartwarming and has been a beacon of light is this dark time for their agency. They have been lifted up by food, donations, but most of all kind words and hugs.

RELATED: Police officer shot, killed at downtown Fayetteville police station