MESQUITE, Texas – A sparring match between a police officer and a young man at an apartment complex in Mesquite is getting a lot of attention online. Video of the boxing match is being shared and praised as a positive example of community engagement.

Tenants at the Hillcrest Apartments in Mesquite are still excited their smartphone videos of a Memorial Day encounter have already been viewed more than one million times. Officer Winston Bowen was on patrol, that day, and he was dispatched to Hillcrest Apartments for a noise complaint.

Witnesses say after Officer Bowen asked tenants to turn down the music a bit, he noticed a few of the young men were putting on boxing gloves for sparring.

Domonique Halton says after a few jokes, Officer Bowen challenged him to a sparring match. The video shows a crowd of tenants cheering and egging on the policeman and Halton.

“I didn’t even expect him to come over and talk to me about getting in the gloves," Halton said.

Several tenants crowded around the two for the fun and friendly fight. ”I was like dang, I’m about to spar against a cop,” Halton explained. “This is my first time sparring against a cop, I’m a little nervous.”

Neighbors say Officer Bowen is no stranger, and getting out of his car to engage neighbors is something he’s known to do. They say they’ve long called Bowen, “Blade”, like the superhero. They had no idea the officer was 49-years-old and seasoned in the sport of boxing.

A spokesman with Mesquite Police Department says colleagues are not surprised this type of community engagement is going viral.

”We encourage our officers to get out of the car. Talk to people. Have a glass of tea with somebody, a cup of coffee," Lt. Brian Parrish said.

Halton and his friends say that positive interaction is only bringing more attention to something they have already been trying to do – mentor boys through an initiative called “Gloves Up! Guns Down!”

“We are just trying to set a certain program for them, so that they could be guided," Uche Ukariwe said.

Neighbors say it is what happened off camera after the sparring match with Officer Bowen that mattered the most. ”He dapped me up… and then he came back with some snacks and handed them out to the little kids,” Halton explained. "It made him feel special in a certain way. It made everybody feel special in a certain way.”

