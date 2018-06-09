OKLAHOMA CITY (NEWS 9) - One person is critically injured after a Thursday morning police chase ended in a crash in rural Canadian County.

The suspect vehicle, which was reportedly stolen from Ohio, crashed into a power pole on Cimarron Road near SW 44 during a police chase.

The vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed when it dinged a passing pickup hauling what appeared to be a round hay bale and lost control of the vehicle.

The silver Hyundai Sonata then crashed into a power pole, hit a metal poled-fence and landed into a field. Sparks flew as the vehicle hit the pole.

The passenger managed to get out of the vehicle and tried to help the driver as law officers descended on the vehicle.

Paramedics took the driver away to a local hospital.

The two in the vehicle were identified as two suspects in connection with an early Wednesday homicide in Elyria, Ohio, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers confirmed to News 9.

A conspiracy to commit robbery warrant was issued for 21-year-old Phillip Hohn-Tucker and and a murder warrant was issued for 19-year-old Joshua Phillip Alexander Hohn.

The police chase started Thursday morning in the southwestern part of Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police and troopers chased the vehicle near Interstate 240 and May Avenue and the chase quickly moved up to Interstate 44 onto Interstate 40.

The chase went westbound on I-40 nearing Yukon. The vehicle got off the interstate and began driving on NW 10.

The suspect vehicle continued down rural roadways in Canadian County.

During the chase, an object was thrown from the vehicle near SW 59 and Cimarron Road when the vehicle was driving southbound on Cimarron Road.

Police think a firearm was thrown from the vehicle during the chase and it is connected with the Ohio homicide.

Canadian County deputies joined troopers in the pursuit.

Speeds reached up to 130 mph on the interstate and 100 mph on the rural roadways.

