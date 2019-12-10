NEW ORLEANS — A viewer captured the moment an under-construction New Orleans hotel collapsed on the outskirts of the French Quarter Saturday morning.
Viewer Michael Dalle Molle was in his car when he noticed something amiss and he took out his phone and shot the dramatic video
The Hard Rock hotel was under construction near the corner of North Rampart and Bienville.
The hotel collapsed and the reasons at the moment are not certain. The hotel was not occupied, but there were workers on the scene. There was no immediate word on whether or not there were any injuries.
