NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- This story will make your blood boil. Video shows an elderly woman leaving a church Bible study in Nashville when a guy in a pickup drives up, talks to her, snatches her purse and drives away, knocking her down.

It happened Tuesday. The 70-year-old woman suffered broken bones in her right hand and injuries to her face.

The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Gilbert D. Ostring. The victim says he drove up and asked her where any nearby shelters were. He then reached out of his window and grabbed the purse.

Ostring is believed to be driving the same Dodge 1500 pickup truck with Tennessee license plate 8K76T3. Anyone who see is Ostring or knows where he may be is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

