Video: Large fire erupts at Mercado 6 Marketplace near Misson Bend area

The cause hasn't been determined, but firefighters found fireworks all over the parking lot.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of a fire that happened at a building under construction near the Mission Bend area on the Fourth of July.

Firefighters say fireworks may be to blame due to the amount found in the parking lot of the building.

This happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. at what used to be the Mercado 6 Marketplace on Highway 6 at Empanada. The building is under construction to be transformed into a gym.

The Community Fire Department said they received multiple calls about a large fire coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters said when they arrived, they were able to immediately put large amounts of water on the fire, saving most of the building.

The Community Fire Department called for additional help from the Northeast Fire Department and the Houston Fire Department.

Most of the fire was put out in about 30 to 40 minutes. Thankfully, no one was injured.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what started the fire.

