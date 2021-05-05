Yes, Beyoncé did meet Selena Quintanilla in the 1990s

A young Beyoncé is shown meeting Selena Quintanilla at a Houston mall in episode 6, part 2 of the Netflix’s “Selena: The Series.”

On episode 6 of the recently premiered second part of Netflix’s “Selena: The Series,” a young Beyoncé Knowles is seen meeting Selena Quintanilla at a Houston Mall in the early 1990s.

Clips of the scene have gone viral on social media, with people wondering whether the stars actually met at all or if the show created the scene for dramatic purposes.

THE QUESTION:

Did Beyonce really meet Selena at a Houston mall?

THE SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, Beyoncé did meet Selena at the Galleria Mall in Houston, as she told Tr3s -MTV’s channel for Latin music- back in the early 2000s.

WHAT WE FOUND:

In a 2007 interview on MTV tr3s, Beyoncé shared her story of meeting Selena:

"I actually did meet Selena at the Galleria Mall in Houston, but I didn't say much to Selena because I wasn't a celebrity, and I just saw her and said 'hello' and kept it moving.”

As depicted on the episode, the then-unknown Beyoncé wasn’t recognized by Selena— as her jump to success with girl group Destiny’s Child was still years ahead—but she said she knew who the Tejano superstar was and how much she admired her.

“Definitely, growing up in Texas, I heard her on the radio, I think she is a legend and I admire her. And she was so talented,” said Beyoncé. “So I'm very happy that [I met her], even though she didn't know who I was. I'm still excited that I got that opportunity."