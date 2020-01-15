HOUSTON, Texas — Bellaire police have confirmed the Bellaire High School shooting suspect has been transferred to the Harris County Juvenile Probation Center.

The 16-year-old’s identity has not been released but he is being charged with manslaughter.

The charge has a lot of people asking why the suspect isn’t facing a harsher charge.

On Facebook the main question people are asking: Why is the suspect not charged with murder?

To VERIFY I reached out to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Kim Ogg said at this time the evidence shows that the suspect did not intentional shoot the victim but it was reckless.

She went on to say that the suspect will have to live with the consequences of his reckless actions for the rest of his life.

“Whether he meant to be violent or not, he killed somebody,” Ogg said. “This is not an accident because pulling a trigger on a gun whether you know if it’s loaded or not is an intentional act.”

We can VERIFY that the reason police have not charged the suspect with murder is because the initial evidence doesn’t show his intent was to take someone’s life.

Bellaire police said the charge could be upgraded as they gather more evidence.

