VERIFY: Walk-ups are not allowed at NRG vaccination site, even if you have an appointment

Some folks say when Metro dropped them off, their appointments were canceled.

HOUSTON — Are people getting dropped off at NRG Park by METRO for a vaccine shot and then being denied a shot?

Several people emailed the Verify team claiming it happened to them and wanted to know if it has happened to others.

If you go to NRG Park to get your vaccine, you will drive in through the South Main Street entrance, known as the Yellow Lot. But some folks say when Metro dropped them off, their appointments were canceled.

Mark, Courtney and several others wrote the Verify team, “Is it true that people who are offered free rides on METRO …. Cannot get the vaccine at the yellow lot of NRG Park, because walk-ins are not allowed?”

We have three sources for this. METRO, the Houston Health Department and Harris County Public Health.

METRO told the VERIFY team, in part, “We were informed at the start of the free rides offer that during the registration process ... If a person advised they would be taking Metro, they would be redirected to a vaccination site that can accommodate transit users.”

Houston Public Health responded, “When someone identifies they do not have personal transportation, the Houston Health Department schedules that person at one of our health centers, multi-service centers, or other sites that can accommodate the need.”

Harris County Public Health told the Verify team it, “…did not originally include the transportation question on its vaccine registration signup.”

But that is about to change. After hearing from the Verify team that people who took Metro to NRG Park were denied a vaccine, the agency said, “The question will now be included in the registration process, its website and be promoted through social media.”

So, we can Verify walk-ups are not allowed at NRG, even if you have an appointment.