VERIFY: U.S. DOT does not set flight connection times

The Houston Airports System and IATA say airlines determine how much time passengers get to connect flights.

HOUSTON — Making your connecting flight can mean the difference between having a merry or miserable Christmas. But ever wonder who determines how much time you get to make your connecting flight?

After hearing it is the U.S. Department of Transportation’s job, someone asked the VERIFY team to find out.

Calculating connection times can be tricky. Underestimate them and passengers could miss their flight. Overestimate them and travelers could wind up waiting a long time in a terminal.

James wrote the VERIFY team after rushing to make a recent connection, “Airlines tell me the U.S. Department of Transportation thinks 20-30 minutes is a reasonable time to transfer between gates/planes and they set the rules. Is that true?”

We have three sources for this: the U.S. Department of Transportation, the Houston Airport System, and the International Air Transport Association, which establishes standard procedures on how to record and distribute connecting times for the airline industry.

A spokesperson for the Houston Airport System tells the VERIFY team, “The airlines develop their minimum connect times.”

The IATA tells the VERIFY team, “It is the airlines’ responsibility to establish MCT values … to set realistic connecting times to allow for connections of passengers and baggage.”

The U.S. DOT does have rules about how long an airline can keep passengers on a plane while it is on the tarmac. But when it comes to determining how much time you have to get between flights, “DOT does not have regulations that set minimum connection times.”

So, we can verify that the U.S. Department of Transportation does not determine flight connection times.