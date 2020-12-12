VERIFY the Vote: Your questions about ballots in the 2020 Election

One common question from voters is on ballot secrecy on and after Election Day. We found the answers.

HOUSTON — The Verify team received many questions following the 2020 Election about how votes are confirmed. We took those claims to the Texas Secretary of State’s Director of Elections, Keith Ingram.

CLAIM: My vote can be tracked with a number that I was given at a precinct where I cast my 2020 ballot.

FALSE: Ingram said, “In Texas, we have a secret ballot and your vote cannot be tracked or discovered in any way after it's cast.”

CLAIM: Your ballot is a secret until after Election Day, then it becomes public record.

FALSE: Ingram said, “Your ballot is secret forever.”

CLAIM: Texas will notify you if your absentee ballot is not signed correctly.

TRUE: Ingram said, “It's different for before the election versus after the election. Before the election, the county clerk or election administrator has the ability to notify voters who haven't properly signed their carrier envelope. They don't have to do so. But if they do so for one, they have to do it for all voters. Similarly situated after the election, the ballot board will send a notice to every voter whose ballot was rejected because of signature issues.”

CLAIM: Those people with ballots in question have been contacted.

“Probably, though, they're supposed to get a notice after the election, if their ballot was rejected for any reason, their mail ballot was rejected for any reason,” Ingram said. “The counties are the ones to collect that data. They are supposed to report it to our system and we are supposed to have a full record by 30 days after the election. Inevitably, some counties are straggling in a little late.”

Ingram added, there are no penalties for that delay.