VERIFY: How to keep your mail-in ballot application from getting rejected in Texas

You’re eligible to vote by mail if your 65 years old and up, disabled, if you’ll be out of the county during the election, or if you’re incarcerated.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County’s elections office is currently rejecting 15-20% of all mail in ballot applications, because of updated ID requirements under Texas’ new voting law.

The change is making some mail in voters’ question whether that’s the best way to vote.

David asked the VERIFY team, “With all of the recent changes to voting laws, should I be concerned about getting a mail-in ballot this year if I had been voting by mail previously due to my age and disabilities?”

While we can’t tell you if you should be concerned, there are things you can to do make sure your mail in ballot application is accepted.

Our source for the answer is Isabel Longoria, Harris County Elections Administrator.

“When it doubt, fill it out. Put your driver’s license and the last four digits of your social security. Put your phone number on there. If you’re worried about it going in the mail, drop it off at any of our 10 locations across the county,” said Longoria.

Therefore, KHOU can verify that you don’t need to avoid voting by mail if that’s how you’ve voted in the past. You just need to be sure to include your identity numbers.