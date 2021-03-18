VERIFY: 'Survival funds' not being provided by federal government

We got questions asking about survival funds and found out that some money was given, but not by the federal government.

HOUSTON — There is a lot of help out there for people who are struggling during the pandemic. Someone reached out to the VERIFY Team after hearing a rumor that the government was giving out “survival funds.”

When the funds became available, word spread fast. People took to Twitter to share the good news. They claimed that “survival funds” were being deposited into their bank accounts.

The deposits were happening as Americans waited on Congress to act on the nearly $2 trillion relief package, which includes a $1,400 stimulus payment.

Judy asked the VERIFY Team, “Is it true that the federal government is offering a $3,500 survival fund to more than 3 million Americans?”

The Treasury has a section on its website dedicated to COVID-19 relief. It includes stimulus payments, rental assistance and help for small businesses. It does not include a survival fund.

But the BLM Global Network Foundation does, and the timing of its latest relief efforts may have caused a little confusion.

The foundation last week expanded its $3 million financial relief fund to help people breathe a little easier during the pandemic.

The foundation released this statement to the VERIFY Team on behalf of its co-founder and executive director Patrisse Cullors, “The need is so great that the BLM survival fund met its goal of providing direct support to nearly 3,000 black people and their families within 12 hours of launching.”

According to its website, the grants are funded through foundations and corporate partnerships. So, we can VERIFY that the federal government is not offering these survival funds.