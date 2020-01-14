HOUSTON — There’s a photo circulating on social media that encourages people to donate luggage to foster care agencies instead of to Goodwill.

The post says foster kids are often asked to transport their belongings from place to place in a trash bag. The hopes are, if enough people share the message, it’ll help the self-esteem of these young people.

Viewer Sharon Allen emailed the KHOU 11 News verify team asking if the post is true and which local agencies accept luggage.

KHOU can verify the information is true and found three organizations that do take luggage donations.

The Children’s Assessment Center takes new and gently used luggage of any size. There should be no obvious signs of use.

You can drop it off at their office at 2500 Bolsover Street.

The DePelchin Children’s Center takes new suitcases only, so they don’t have to worry about pet allergies.

They’re looking for larger luggage, no duffel bags, so foster children have room for all their belongings.

DePelchin’s Donation Station is located at 200 Sandman. Their hours are Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

To arrange a different time, please contact Kelsey Pett at kpett@depelchin.org.

Finally, the Department of Family and Protective Services provided a list of hours and locations where you can drop off luggage.

BEAR Warehouse

3572 E. TC Jester

Houston, TX 77018

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

-------------------

3 Northpoint Dr.

Houston, TX 77060

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

-------------------

Hopes Bridge Resource Center

10461 Commerce Row Suite# 101

Montgomery, TX 77356

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

-------------------

Liberty CPS Office

1405 Monta St.

Liberty, TX 77575

8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

-------------------

