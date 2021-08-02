The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes a motor vehicle per-mile user fee pilot for volunteers who would be reimbursed for expenses.

The Tweet claims, “Biden’s new driving tax is expected to cost you about 8 cents a mile. Get ready to pay an extra $1200 a year”.

Another post, on Facebook, reads “Better contact your reps. If you drive 26,000 miles x .08 per mile = $2,080. Now get mad.”

The message, also posted on Instagram, makes the same claim saying it’s part of President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda.

Rick and B.E. asked the Verify team, “Is this accurate?”

Our source for this is the Infrastructure and Jobs Investment Act, which is part of President Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda.

The legislation includes around $550 billion in new federal investment in America’s roads and bridges, water infrastructure, resilience, internet, and more.

In it is a "National motor vehicle per-mile user fee pilot” (Title III, Sec 13002), for drivers who participate in a pilot program aimed at studying whether a per-mile user fee would help improve roads.

The goal to see if such a fee would help “restore and maintain long-term solvency of the highway trust fund and improve and the surface transportation system.”

If the legislation passes, the participants in the study would record the miles they drive and pay fees based on those miles. Enrollment would be voluntary, and the participants would be reimbursed for out-of-pocket expenses.

So, we can Verify, the legislation does not include a new “driving tax” as the social media posts claim.