VERIFY: Johns Hopkins doctor addresses claims about pregnancy and the COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Amesh Adalja says there is no evidence that the vaccine poses any risk to a developing fetus.

Medical experts recommend that all pregnant women get vaccinated. But there are a lot of claims spreading online that the shot can be harmful.

We took some of them to Dr. Amesh Adalja, Senior Scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

CLAIM: You must take a pregnancy test before you get the COVID vaccine.

False. Dr. Adalja said, “You don't need to take a pregnancy test before you get the COVID vaccine. The COVID vaccine is safe for pregnant and non-pregnant females.”

CLAIM: The vaccine could make my partner infertile.

False. Dr. Adalja said, “There is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine has any impact on fertility of males or females.”

CLAIM: Couples who are on fertility treatments should not get the vaccine.

False. Dr. Adalja said, “There's no evidence that the vaccine interferes with fertility treatments.”

CLAIM: You should not get the vaccine during your first trimester.

False. Dr. Adalja said, “There is no evidence that the vaccine poses any risk to a developing fetus. The more data that accumulates the more it's become clear that getting vaccinated while you're pregnant is very important because pregnancy is a high-risk condition.”

CLAIM: You are more likely to experience side effects from the vaccine when you are pregnant.

False. Dr. Adalja said, “There's no data that shows that pregnant women who received the vaccine have any more side effects than someone who is not pregnant.”

CLAIM: The vaccine may increase your chance of miscarriage.

False. Dr. Adalja said, “There is no data that the miscarriage rate in vaccinated pregnant women is any higher than the expected rate in pregnant women.”

CLAIM: I should not get the COVID-19 vaccine if I've given birth already and I decide to breastfeed.

False. Dr. Adalja said, “You should still get the COVID vaccine even if you've already given birth, and the vaccine that you take will generate antibodies that will be passed to the newborn through breast milk.”

CLAIM: The vaccine could harm my baby.

False. Dr. Adalja said, “The vaccine will do nothing but help your baby because if you get vaccinated when you're pregnant, the antibodies that you form will pass through the placenta and protect the newborn.”