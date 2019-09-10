HOUSTON — Texas leaders are going after Mayor Sylvester Turner after the mayor tweeted the state had taken over spending federal money for flood mitigation.

The mayor accused the state of a money grab.

However, Governor Greg Abbott and Land Commissioner George P. Bush were quick to fire back, criticizing the city’s Harvey Repair program.

In a series of tweets, Gov. Abbott and Bush compared the number of homes the state has built versus the city.

But what’s the accurate number for the state?

You’ve seen a lot of numbers thrown around when it comes to the number of homes that have been repaired or reconstructed after Harvey. In his tweet, the governor said about a thousand while Bush had two different set of numbers.

To verify, we turned to the Texas General Land Office.

Brittany Eck, director of communications for the Texas General Land Office, said 49 counties are eligible for funding and they’re helping 48 of them.

Eck said it does not include the City of Houston and Harris County, because both the city and county asked for direct allocation which the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development approved as long as the city and county had the ability to handle the program and understood the rules.

Under the Homeowners Assistance Program, which is dedicated to repairing and reconstructing homes, Eck said 1,394 applications have been approved. She said those homes have moved to the construction phase of the program or have been completed.

When it comes to multifamily units, Eck said 65 apartment complexes, or 4,776 units, are going through the Affordable Multi-rental Program. She said 28 of those projects are underway.

In all, 1,676 units are under construction or are done in the state.

We can verify the numbers used by Bush in his tweet are the most updated.

