VERIFY: Johns Hopkins doctor addresses online claims about the Omicron variant (Part I)

Dr. Amesh Adalja says many claims, such as whether omicron is more transmissible, are not yet known.

HOUSTON — There are a lot of myths spreading on social media about the COVID-19 omicron variant. The Verify team is working hard to separate fact from fiction. We took your concerns to Dr. Amesh Adalja, Senior Scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

CLAIM: The omicron variant is a farce.

False. Dr. Adalja said, “We know that this omicron variant has been identified in South Africa and other countries. It has been isolated, it's been grown in cells, people are doing experiments with it, people are getting infected with it.”

CLAIM: The omicron variant is less severe than the delta variant.

Unknown. Dr. Adalja said, “There is some indication coming from South Africa that many of the cases tend to be milder, tend to be less likely to require oxygen or need an ICU bed and that they're getting picked up. Incidentally, we need to study this a little bit more to be able to say that with any kind of certainty, but it is possible that this could be milder, but it's still something that we can't say with a lot of confidence yet.”

CLAIM: The symptoms of people infected with this new variant are similar to the ones that came before it.

True. “Dr. Adalja said, “The symptoms still tend to be the same when the symptoms are present. The fevers, chills, the cough, the upper respiratory symptoms, they all seem to be the same, irrespective of which variant is causing them.”

CLAIM: The omicron variant is more transmissible.

Unknown. Dr. Adalja said, “The omicron variant does have a lot of mutations that are associated with increased transmissibility. It also has mutations that allow it to get around some of the protection that our vaccines provide us, which will allow it to transmit more efficiently. Is it more inherently transmissible than delta (variant)? I think that's more of an inside baseball question based on the mutations because what's happening is that it's able to infect people who've had prior infection. In fact, people that have had vaccination, so that makes it appear to be more transmissible.”

CLAIM: Omicron will not lead to hospitalizations because a large number of people have already been infected with COVID-19 or are fully vaccinated.

Unknown. Dr. Adalja said, “We are seeing that there are people being hospitalized in South Africa. In the United States, so far, we've been lucky, and no one has been hospitalized. But I anticipate people that are high risk for hospitalization will get hospitalized with it. What protection prior immunity provides against hospitalization, that's unknown at this point, because South Africa is a country that has a lot of immunity from natural infection. So that's probably not going to be ironclad. What we're hearing about vaccinated people is that they tend to have mild illness because the vaccine is able to prevent severe illness. That's something we want to learn more about. But that's likely to be the case.”

Click here for more information on Dr. Amesh Adalja.