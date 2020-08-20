VERIFY: It's safe to swim during the pandemic, spiders don't spread COVID-19 and more

People are asking about posts on social media about COVID-19 contamination and cures. Harris County Health Authority Dr. Umair Shah addressed the claims.

HOUSTON — A lot of people have written the VERIFY Team after seeing posts on social media about COVID-19 contamination and cures.

Harris County Health Authority Dr. Umair Shah addressed those claims.

CLAIM: It is safe to swim in a swimming pool during this pandemic?

TRUE: “It's safe to swim in a swimming pool. Because we don't know as much about what's happening in the pool water, and we believe that the amount of dilution that's occurring in the chlorine and everything together, that most likely you're not transmitting that way. The concern, though, is when you're not in the water. It's when you're on the outside of the pool. When you're on the side of the pool. When you're gathering with other people. When you don't have your mask on," Shah said.

CLAIM: Spiders are capable of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

FALSE: “Spiders are not known to contract COVID-19 and certainly not to spread COVID-19. So, don't worry about the spider bite from that aspect. In addition, it should be pointed out that mosquitoes also cannot transmit COVID-19. We know enough reasons for the West Nile virus and other reasons to avoid mosquitoes. Certainly, you want to avoid spider bites, but not because of COVID-19," Shah said.

CLAIM: Gargling mouthwash is effective in rendering envelope's viruses noninfectious.