HOUSTON — The allegation is being circulated on social media. The KHOU Verify team followed the paper trail to find the truth.

The commercials showing animals in distress can really tug at heartstrings. Some people find it hard to resist opening their wallets to donate.

Terri asked us to Verify a post she saw on Facebook claiming: "The Humane Society of the U.S. gives only 1% to shelters, they have $50 million in an offshore Caribbean account, and they have paid $11 million to settle a racketeering lawsuit."

To Verify those claims we went straight to the source, The Humane Society of the United States.

According to its 2018 annual report, the organization raised over $284 million in donations. $48 million of that went to the direct care of animals in sanctuaries and those rescued in disasters. The non-profit focuses on outreach and awareness, not specifically on supporting shelters.

We checked their tax records to Verify the claim about an offshore account. Not only does The HSUS have investments in the Caribbean, but it also has accounts in Central America and Europe. That’s because the Humane Society is a global organization with an international affiliate, Humane Society International. HSUS makes that clear to their contributors.

As for the racketeering lawsuit, it is part of a settlement that stemmed from a lawsuit claiming the Ringling Brothers Circus abused its elephants. The HSUS was not named in it, but a group it acquired, The Fund for Animals, was. The HSUS says their portion of the payout will be covered by its insurer, not donor dollars.

We can verify these claims of The Humane Society misusing money are false.

A spokesperson for The HSUS says typically the rumors are spread by outside groups that campaign against their cause.

