VERIFY: Yes, ad for stimulus check in Montgomery County is real

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — It can be hard to tell what is true and what is not these days. So, when one woman saw a newspaper ad about a $500 stimulus for homeowners, she reached out to the Verify team.

The ad placed in the Community Impact reads, in part, “The Montgomery County Commissioner authorized the County Attorney’s office to implement Commissioner James Noack’s economic stimulus proposal. The plan will send each homesteaded property owner who completes an application a $500 stimulus check.”

Alice wrote the Verify team, “Could you please verify whether this stimulus is legitimate?”

Our source for this is Montgomery County Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack.

The commissioner announced, in May, an economic stimulus proposal that would give $65 million back to Montgomery County taxpayers.

Noack tells the Verify team, “The plan would allow anyone who was homesteaded as of April 1, and has suffered economically because of Covid-19, to apply and receive $500.”

The money would be funded by the County’s $105 million cut from the federal government through the CARES Act.

To qualify, applicants must be a U.S. citizen, own a homestead in Montgomery County and be current on property taxes.

So, we can Verify the information in the ad is real.

The application process was supposed to start on July 1, as the ad states. But Noack says that has not happened yet because the plan is awaiting approval from the U.S. Treasury. Once that happens, he says homeowners will have 45 days to apply.

