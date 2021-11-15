VERIFY: There is no recall on Huggies products due to fiberglass concerns

Kimberly-Clark confirms there is no recall on any Huggies® diaper or wipes products due to fiberglass concerns.

The VERIFY team is getting emails from moms concerned about a social media post claiming that some Huggies products have been recalled because there could be fiberglass in them. They wanted to know whether the claims are true.

The post reads, in part, “PSA: For all my mom friends. Huggies has a huge recall on their diapers and wipes … because they’re finding fiberglass in them!!!’

That one post has been shared over one thousand times. The VERIFY team also found several other posts like it circulating on Facebook.

Colleen wrote the VERIFY team, “I'm seeing stories about it all over social media, but no clear answers.”

We have two sources for this, Kimberly-Clark, the company that makes Huggies products and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Kimberly-Clark said, “We can confirm there is no recall on any Huggies® diaper or wipes products due to fiberglass concerns. We can also assure you no glass or fiberglass is used in the making of Huggies® wipes, and the health and safety of the children and families who use our products is a top priority for us, which is why all of our materials and products are rigorously evaluated by product safety and medical professionals.”

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission does research on product-related illness and injuries. The agency posts items that have been recalled on its website. A search for Huggies products turns up empty.

So, we can verify this claim is false.

Kimberly-Clark encourages consumers to check its Facebook page and website for the latest information on its products, including recalls.