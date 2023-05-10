VERIFY: Where does the money collected on the Hardy Toll Road go?

Viewer Geneva contacted us to ask that question, so we got her the answer.

THE QUESTION

Geneva, a KHOU 11 viewer, sent us an email about the local toll roads. She wrote, “I was wanting to know where all the money goes that is paid for tolls. The Hardy Toll, I thought, was set up to pay for the road. Can you verify?” As a follow-up, she asked, “Where does the money go?”

THE SOURCES

Harris County Toll Road Authority or HCTRA. It's the agency supported by those tolls.

WHAT WE FOUND

Toll revenue and debt are pooled together to maintain and complete the system. No section of the toll road system is financially independent.

So we can verify, the tolls are set up to pay for all of the various toll roads, from the Hardy to the Sam Houston Tollway and others, and not just their initial construction, but also their maintenance and new projects.

HCTRA told KHOU 11, “The county’s mobility needs didn’t stop growing when the original segments were completed, which is why the county continues to improve and expand the system, as well as maintain it.”

And in terms of expanding the system, HCTRA’s website lists a number of projects that are either in the planning phase, under construction or recently completed.