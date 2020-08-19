VERIFY: Harris Co. Health's Dr. Umair Shah answers your COVID-19 questions

Can you get COVID-19 from a spider bite? What about from gas pump handles? We went to Harris County Health Authority Dr. Umair Shah for answers.

HOUSTON — Can you get COVID-19 from a spider bite? What about from gas pump handles? Those are just a couple of the questions people continue asking the VERIFY team. We went to Harris County Health Authority Dr. Umair Shah for answers.

CLAIM: Children can be carriers of COVID-19 without symptoms themselves.

TRUE. Dr. Shah: “Children and adults can be carriers of COVID-19 and not have symptoms. In fact, we know that up to 50 percent of people can be without symptoms, what we call asymptomatic and still be able to spread the virus.”

CLAIM: Young people are less at risk for catching and spreading COVID-19.

FALSE. Dr. Shah: “Young people can spread and be infected by COVID-19 just as much as older people. And unfortunately, we're seeing this also in our Hispanic population, where we have increasing numbers of younger Hispanic persons in our community who are testing positive or being hospitalized with COVID-19. One of the misconceptions has been because I'm not older or because I do not have chronic health conditions, I don't need to worry about COVID-19. I have no role to play in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in my community. And that's absolutely false.”

CLAIM: I am at a greater risk of exposure to COVID-19 if I drink from an open container versus one with a lid in a workplace or in public around other people.

UNCERTAIN. Dr. Shah: “Well, what we do know is that it's always better to have your lids covered for drinks and other things just in general. But there's no evidence that that's a particularly increased way of spreading. COVID-19.”

CLAIM: You can get the virus from gas pump handles.

TRUE. Dr. Shah: “It is possible that if somebody has COVID-19 and they touch certain surfaces like a gas pump handle, and they don't wash their hands or use hand sanitizer, and then a couple of minutes later, you come back and use that same handle, and you also don't protect yourself either by wearing gloves or using hand sanitizer, and then you touch your mouth or your nose that you can see transmission of COVID-19. That's why we want people to use hand sanitizer or wash their hands frequently.”

CLAIM: It's safe for larger groups to gather as long as it's outside.

FALSE: Dr. Shah: “Larger groups increase the likelihood that you have the ability to transmit COVID-19 to others, not just a small group of people, but a large group of people. Whether you're inside or outside, that does not matter. Large gatherings are a significant risk for transmission for COVID-19."

CLAIM: It is safe to swim in a swimming pool during this pandemic.

TRUE. Dr. Shah: “By and large, it's safe to swim in a swimming pool. Because we don't know as much about what's happening in the pool water, and we believe that the amount of dilution that's occurring in the chlorine and everything together, that most likely you're not transmitting that way. The concern, though, is when you're not in the water, it's when you're on the outside of the pool, when you're on the side of the pool, when you're gathering with other people, when you don't have your mask on.”

CLAIM: Spiders are capable of contracting and spreading COVID-19.